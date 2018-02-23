Scotland’s weather: Snow warning as ‘beast from the East’ hits

A blast of cold air from Russia is set to hit Scotland with the coldest February in five years as the Met Office issues a warning that the country will be hit by snow next week.

The so-called ‘beast from the east’, as the freezing air has been dubbed, will cause a chill across the country is it moves from Siberia across Russia and into the UK.

The jet stream’s impact was confirmed last week with the sudden warning coming with an estimation from the Met Office that the mercury could drop as low as -2C.

The Met Office has since firmed up firmed up their prediction, with a weather warning of snow now in place for much of Scotland at the start of next week.

A Yellow warning of snow, covering Strathclyde, the Highlands, Lothian and Borders and Strathclyde was confirmed by the official forecaster earlier this morning.

The weather warning. Picture: Met Office.

The warning is in place between 3am and 11.55pm on Tuesday.

An assessment from the Chief Forecaster read: “There is a lot of uncertainty in the extent and timing of snow during Tuesday. Showers will bring a large variation in amounts of snow across even small areas with some places seeing very little.

“The most likely time for a period of more widespread snow currently looks to be during Tuesday morning.

“There is the potential for locally 5-10 cm of snow across eastern parts however where showers become more organised there may be more widespread snow cover.”