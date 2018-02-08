Scotland’s weather: Snow and ice to hit overnight

Scotland’s spate of bad weather is set to continue as a pair of warnings overnight on Friday will see the country hit by both heavy snowfall and ice.

After a week that has already seen snowfall in several areas and bitterly cold sub-zero temperatures affect the country, the weekend could be equally as bad, if not worse.

READ MORE: Major roads set to be closed

The Met Office has issued two yellow warnings for Friday morning with snow and ice expected between midnight and noon throughout most of the country.

The warning says that heavy sleet, snow showers and even hail will follow the initial spell of heavy rain and snow which will be heaviest on higher ground.

READ MORE: Scotland’s weather: The coldest on record

A separate warning for ice runs concurrently until 9am on Friday, with injuries from slips and falls possible.

The Chief Forecaster’s assessment read: “Rain and hill snow is expected to clear northwestern Scotland late on Thursday evening, and these clearer conditions will spread to all parts by early Friday morning.

“Ice is expected to form as skies clear. Heavy sleet, hail and snow showers will follow, and these will be most frequent across Northern Ireland, western Scotland, northwest England”