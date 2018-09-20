Scotland's weather: September snowfall on Cairngorm Mountain

It's only September, but it looks like winter is just around the corner.

This web cam picture taken this morning on the slopes of Cairngorm Mountain shows some early season snow cover.

A post on the Cairngorm Mountain Ltd Facebook page reads: "20th September 8.30 am. -1.0C at the Top Station. Looks like summer is over....

"Due to the continuing strong winds the Mountain Railway will not operate today. The Mountain Shop and Storehouse Cafe will be open as normal. Wrap up warm if you are venturing out on the hill! Cheers."

Several Facebook followers were shocked to see the snowfall on the hill in September, while others expressed delight at the prospect of another bumper ski season.

But a spokeswoman for Cairngorm Mountain Ltd said it's "not unusual" to get snowfall on the hill at this time of year.

Gusts of 90mph are forecast this morning at the top of the mountain, although the winds are expected to ease off throughout the rest of the day.

The snowfall comes in the wake of Storm Ali which swept across much of Scotland yesterday, bringing severe gales and heavy rain and disrupting travel.

Large parts of central Scotland, Tayside and Aberdeenshire were covered by an amber "be prepared" wind warning until yesterday evening. A yellow "be aware" warning stayed in place for all of the country until 10pm last night.