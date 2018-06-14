Scotland’s Weather: Satellite image shows impact of Storm Hector

A satellite image released by academics in Dundee has shown the full impact of Storm Hector as winds and rain continue to batter vast swathes of Scotland.

Winds of up to 100mph have been recorded in parts of the UK, while the image shows that the storm is set to sweep most of Western Europe over the next few days.

Scotland’s railways are struggling to cope with overhead line problems caused by the high winds and falling debris, while a felled tree in Glasgow’s Great Western Road brought traffic to a standstill.

The yellow weather warning is expected to end shortly, but the clean-up operation for the first ‘named’ storm of the Summer could take weeks to complete.