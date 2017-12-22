Scotland’s weather: Rain warning for Christmas Eve

A weather warning for Scotland that promised downpours and localised flooding on Christmas Day has now been extended to include more of the country, and is now also in affect for Christmas Eve.

The Yellow warning for rain that was announced yesterday, disappointing those hoping for a White Christmas, will now kick in a day earlier on Sunday December 24.

The Chief Forecaster’s assessment read: “A band of rain is likely to bring heavy rain to parts of western Scotland over the weekend, perhaps lasting into Monday.

READ MORE: Rain warning on Christmas Day

“The highest rainfall totals are expected to build up over high ground with 70 to 100 mm possible over the course of the weekend.”

The warning is in place across Scotland for Christmas Day, but tend to be more localised on Christmas Eve, with Strathclyde and the Highlands the worst areas affected.

READ MORE: Scottish history timeline from 1054 to 2014

The Met Office warned that the heaviest and most persistent rain will be on Sunday, causing delays to travel times and increasing the chances that home and businesses could be flooded.

Damage to power supplies and other services is also possible, the national forecaster warned.