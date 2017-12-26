Scotland’s weather: Parts of the country get White Christmas

Parts of Scotland were treated to a White Christmas, although people may have missed it.

• READ MORE: Met Office issues warning for snow and ice on Boxing Day

Lamancha in the Scottish Borders was hit with snow. Picture: Cat Thomson

Snow fell in different areas of the country late on Christmas Day and overnight with some people waking up to be treated to a white Boxing Day.

The Met Office issued a weather warning for much of Scotland on Monday, between 7pm on Christmas Day and 11am on Boxing Day. The yellow warning was for snow and ice.

It had been a mild Christmas for many parts of Scotland but southern areas were hit by snow late on Monday evening. Balerno was affected as was the Scottish Borders.

The heavy snow fall in Lamancha. Picture: Cat Thomson