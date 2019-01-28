Scotland’s weather: Motorists warning with heavy snow showers forecast across the country

Motorists have been urged to take extra care as much of Scotland braces for further snow and ice.

Police Scotland is advising drivers to travel with caution overnight and into Tuesday following a Met Office weather warning covering most of the country.

Motorists have been warned of hazardous conditions as Scotland braces further snow and ice. Picture: SWNS

Parts of the Highlands, Tayside, Fife, Strathclyde, Central Scotland, Dumfries and Galloway, the Lothians and the Borders are all expected to be affected.

Inspector David Hynd said: “Warnings from the Met Office indicate that showers will turn increasingly to snow on higher ground, then to lower levels later tonight and on Tuesday morning.

“Between five cm and 10cm of fresh snow is expected above about 200 metres, with a cover of one cm to two cm at lower levels. Drivers should therefore exercise extra caution while this is in force.

“If you are travelling you should ensure you and your vehicle are adequately prepared for the conditions making sure you have sufficient fuel and supplies such as warm clothing, food and water in the event you are delayed for several hours.

“Charge your mobile phone and plan your route as well as alternative routes.”

Emergency services had to assist a number of drivers stuck in the snow in the north-east on Sunday night.

Local police tweeted: “It’s crucial that you adapt your driving to winter conditions but also consider if you need to take your journey at all, in particular if you need to take a remote route.”

The AA joined calls for drivers to be prepared for freezing conditions.

They recommended regularly checking tyre pressure and condition, cleaning vehicle lights and storing warm clothes and appropriate footwear.

The AA’s George Flinton said: “Check the washer fluid levels are topped up with a good-quality low temperature resistance additive to reduce the risk of freezing and make sure all your lights are working and clean, so you can see and be seen.

“Anything can happen and if there’s an incident up ahead, you’re likely to be waiting in tailbacks.

“Aim to have at least half a tank of fuel in case of long delays and pack some winter essentials - warm clothing, food and water, a torch, atlas or satnav, snow shovel, an ice scraper and de-icer, and a fully-charged mobile phone could make a big difference if you break down or get stuck.”