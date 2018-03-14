Scotland’s weather: More snow possible as cold front set to return

Winter may not be done with Scotland just yet.

Forecasters have warned more rain, high winds and even snow could be on its way this week.

Billy the sprocker spaniel runs in deep snow at Lauder during last month's severe weather conditions

A front moving from the south-west towards the north-east is set to bring heavy rain to parts of the UK today and tomorrow, along with strong winds.

The Met Office has forecast a return to colder temperatures later this week.

Parts of Scotland and England may face more snow.

Rain is forecast to hit Edinburgh and the Lothians tomorrow, with temperatures in the Scottish capital to drop to a 2C high by Saturday.

Met Office spokeswoman Nicky Maxey said there was potential for further yellow warnings to be issued as a result of that front, with a chance of gale force winds.

“We start to see colder air coming in from the east then, as we go through Friday and into Saturday, when that cold air meets that band of rain on the east side of the country,” she said.

“There’s a chance that some of that rain could turn to snow over higher ground.”

Ms Maxey said temperatures in some rural areas of the UK may struggle to climb above zero.

She said there was a higher risk of snow on Sunday as the cold air moved across the southern half of the UK.

However, it would not compare to the conditions caused by the so-called ‘Beast from the East’ earlier this month.

“It is going to be a cold spell – there is a chance some places on Sunday may struggle to get above freezing ... so it is going to be cold, but we are not talking anywhere near what we had the weekend before last,” Ms Maxey said.

