Scotland’s weather: Met Office warn of icy conditions

The Met Office has warned that Scotland is set for another night of icy weather that could affect underfoot conditions and potentially cause disruption to travellers.

Several areas of Scotlanbd are subject to the Yellow Warning of Ice between 5pm this evening and tomorrow morning at 11, including Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, Lothian and Borders, Strathclyde and Highlands.

The Chief Forecaster’s assesment read: “The cold, showery weather will finally begin to lose its grip as we move into the weekend.

“However before this happens there is scope for some ice affecting areas where wintry showers continue to fall, or where there is existing partly melted snow cover.”

The warning said: “Ice will be a hazard in places on Friday evening and Saturday morning.

“The extent of hazards looks like being somewhat lower than preceding days, but where wintry showers fall, or there is still patchy snowcover, icy stretches are likely on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.”

Other parts of the UK, including the North-East of England and Northern Ireland, will also be affected by the wintry conditions.