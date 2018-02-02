Scotland’s weather: Ice warning for much of the country

Most of Scotland could be hit by ice tomorrow, affecting driving conditions, the Met Office has warned.

The Yellow warning of ice is in place for tomorrow morning, running from 1am on Saturday until 11am, with the official forecaster warning of an increased risk of injuries or accidents.

The warning, which comes after the country was hit with snow and rain earlier in the week, is in place for Strathclyde, the Highlands, Lothiian and Borders, and Central, Tayside and Fife.

Much of Northern England is also expected to be hit by the ice, which is likely to affect travelling conditions.

The Chief Forecaster’s assessment read: “As we enter a spell of cold weather, a band of rain and snow will move into the UK overnight and into Saturday. Over high ground in Scotland and across the higher Pennine routes, snowfall may amount to 2 or 3 cm in places.

However the main hazards seem more likely to come from ice, where rain falls on frozen surfaces.”