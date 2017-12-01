Scotland’s weather: ice alerts as cold snap comes to an end

Britons woke up to slightly warmer temperatures on Friday, with forecasters saying the current cold spell is “almost on its way out”.

However, yellow “be aware” warnings for icy patches were in place across Scotland, with early morning and rush-hour alerts issued in south west Scotland, Lothian and Borders, Grampian, the Highlands and Eilean Siar.

Meteorologist Craig Snell said: “For the rest of today, it’s a less cold day.

READ MORE: Scotland’s weather: First heavy snow of winter brings rush-hour chaos

It’s still going to be nippy out there, especially across England and Wales, but there is plenty of drier weather to be had away from eastern counties.

“It will be increasingly cloudy across Scotland and Northern Ireland with outbreaks of rain.

“That will gradually move south-eastwards as we go through the course of the evening tonight, not reaching the far south until some point tomorrow.”

Looking ahead, Mr Snell said the picture looked less cold for the weekend, especially at night, with cloudier skies.

READ MORE: Ben Nevis gets weather station for first time since 1904

He added: “We will be picking up a bit more cloud than we have been used to and there will also be the risk of rain at times across western and northern parts of the country.

“That general milder scene will continue as we go into the early and mid part of next week.

“The risk of frost is beginning to decrease and it looks like this cold spell is almost on its way out.”