Scotland's weather: How long will the heatwave last?

Scotland's scorching temperatures are showing no sign of falling as forecast shows heatwave will continue.

Today temperatures in Edinburgh and Glasgow are expected to top 20C and will rise to 23C tomorrow.

Further north, the hottest afternoon for Aberdeen over the next seven days is forecast for Sunday when even cloudy weather will not stop temperatures reaching 22C. It is a similar story in Inverness where weekend sunbathers can enjoy 22C heat tomorrow.

The Met Office has issued a warning that the UV level across the UK will be "very high" and advises people spend time in the shade between 11am-3pm. A spokesman added: "Shirt, sunscreen and hats are essential".

Hay fever sufferers have also been warned to expect high levels of pollen in the Central Belt throughout Friday.

Scottish farmers this week said that drought conditions in parts of Scotland mean there is little grass to harvest for silage in preparation for winter. Many soft fruit farms however are celebrating a bumper harvest.

Although the Met Office declared a 33.2C measurement taken in Motherwell on June 28 - provisionally the hottest temperature ever measured in Scotland - invalid, the hot weather is predicted to continue and Scots will need to keep the sun screen out a little longer.

The Motherwell record was turned down after it was revealed a stationary vehicle with its engine running had been waiting near the relevant weather station. The Met Office said the "non-weather-related factor" contaminated the result.

Last week Scots experienced record temperatures of up to 31.9C (91.4F) - nearly topping the hottest ever June day when Ochtertyre in Perth and Kinross baked in 32.2C (89.9F) in 1893.