Scotland’s weather: Homes and businesses at risk of flooding

Homes and business could be hit by flooding in parts of Scotland as heavy rain is set to hit the country.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Dumfries and Galloway, Lothian and the Borders.

It comes into force from 1am on Wednesday and lasts until 1pm, with disruption to travel and potential flooding of a few buildings highlighted as being possible.

Forecaster Martin Bowles said: “It’s a front that’s aligned with the flow, so it acts like a conveyor belt which keeps bringing rain.

“One particular area, Dumfries and Galloway, is going to get this rain pretty much continuously for a few hours.

“That can cause some low-level surface water flooding, we could get enough surface water to make driving difficult.”

He added properties which are susceptible to flooding in the area may experience some issues.

Sepa has also issued four amber flood alerts covering western, central and south-western parts of Scotland.

Drier weather is expected to spread north-east in the afternoon.

The Met Office predicts accumulations of 20mm to 30mm in places, while it could reach 40mm to 50mm on higher ground.

