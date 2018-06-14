Scotland’s weather: High winds warning with Storm Hector to hit rush hour

Forecasters have upgraded weather warnings ahead of Storm Hector, which could bring gusts in excess of 70mph to parts of the UK.

Much of Scotland is covered by a yellow warning, which will remain in place until 3pm on Thursday.

Gusts of 50-60mph have hit parts of the country overnight, with exposed areas of the Cairngorms seeing 100mph winds.

The north of England and west of Northern Ireland - which will see the first winds hit in the early hours of Thursday - is now subject to a more serious amber warning.

READ MORE: Scotland’s weather: Storm Hector to bring 70mph winds and heavy rain

The Met Office said injuries and a danger to life is “likely” in coastal areas, with the chance of large waves and potential for beach debris to end up on roads, sea fronts and properties.

Storm Hector is due to hit morning rush hour in Scotland. Picture: Met Office

People have been advised to take care during rush hour with potential disruption due to fallen trees and the possibility that outdoor summer furniture will have been blown around overnight.

Such stormy weather is “quite unusual for this time of year” forecaster Luke Miall said.

“The worst of the weather is going to be in the morning rush hour for most people,” he said.

“The storm is likely to clear to the north east around lunchtime or just after 1pm.”