Scotland’s weather: Heatwave to continue into next week

The scorching weather Scotland has been enjoying is set to continue as temperatures are forecast to remain high into the weekend, and could carry on as far as next week.

Scots enjoyed the hottest temperatures of the year for the fourth day in a row on Thursday as the mercury soared as high as 31.9C (91.4F) - coming close to the hottest June day ever recorded in Scotland which was the incredible 32.2C (89.9F) at Ochtertyre in Perth and Kinross in 1893.

The hot weather is expected to last with the sun set to shine into the weekend across most of the UK, as Sunday marks the first day of July.

Met Office forecaster Helen Roberts said late on Thursday night: “There’s not an awful lot of change to be honest. Certainly tomorrow it’s going to be a repeat performance in terms of an awful lot of sunshine right the way across the UK.

“Another pretty hot day for most.”

She said an exception would be parts of the eastern coast where low cloud will bring temperatures down.

Ms Roberts said parts of western Scotland could hit around 30C.

The Met Office said this is the first time in five years that temperatures have hit 30C (86F) in all four nations of the UK.

The STV’s Sean Batty has also confirmed that Hot air from Africa will continue to bring high temperatures to the country next week, he said: ““The cooler sea surface conditions in the North Atlantic are likely to enhance the chance of this being a drier and warmer summer than average.”

According to the latest information from the Met Office, the top temperature in the UK, on Thursday was 33C (91.4F) in Porthmadog, Wales.

The Met Office’s heat-health watch alert remains at level two, meaning social and healthcare services are at the ready to reduce harm from a potential heatwave.

The NHS across the UK have issued a warning saying the extreme heat may pose a risk to the most vulnerable.

The rising temperatures have come with warnings to be careful near water and in the countryside, where fire crews have been tackling wildfires.

The RSPCA called on pet owners to keep a close eye on their animals in the heat after receiving 625 calls about animals in hot environments between June 11 and 24 - the majority about dogs in hot cars.