Scotland’s weather: Heatwave set to continue this week

After last week’s record-breaking temperatures, the warm weather shows no signs of disappearing any time soon

By the end of last week, Scots had been basking in high temperatures of 31.9 C (91.4F) - coming close to the hottest June day ever recorded in Scotland which was the incredible 32.2C (89.9F) at Ochtertyre in Perth and Kinross in 1893.

It was the driest June on record in south-east and central southern England, with just 6% of expected rainfall across counties like Essex and Dorset, the Met Office said.

Scotland also enjoyed its highest ever temperature, with 33.2C recorded in Motherwell on June 28.

But for those wondering how long this will last, the advice is not to put the sunscreen away just yet as the sweltering spell has continued into July, with many parts enjoying temperatures around the mid-to-high 20s.

Met Office forecaster Helen Roberts said: “Scotland looks like the mid 20s in midweek and the weekend.

“Warmer air should get to Scotland next week, which looks much like last week. We could see the sort of temperatures we saw last week in Scotland.

“After a cold front on Monday, lots of very warm, dry, sunny and settled weather is ahead.”

STV’s Sean Batty has also confirmed that Hot air from Africa will continue to bring high temperatures to the country this week, saying: “The cooler sea surface conditions in the North Atlantic are likely to enhance the chance of this being a drier and warmer summer than average.”

