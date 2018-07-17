Scotland’s weather: Heatwave over as country braces for heavy rain

Scotland is turning back to its natural state, with the summer heatwave finally set to end.

The last three weeks have been glorious, with most parts of the country enjoying warm sunshine and high temperatures.

But today, Britain’s longest heatwave in 42 years is set to end, with temperatures dipping back into the low teens, with the chance of heavy rain in some parts of the country.

Heavy downpours are forecast for Edinburgh on Friday, while Glasgow is set to see three days of rain from Sunday onwards - some much needed replenishment for our gardens.

Some showers are also expected in he north east and the Highlands.

Scotland braced for heavy downpours after three weeks of sunshine. Picture: Met Office

"Sadly, we're not going to see 40 days without rain. In fact, we will only last a day before the heavens open.

“After the sunshine of Sunday and one final hurrah Monday we’re going to see cooler temperatures and some heavy rain arrive.

“Temperatures will be back down to where they should be for this time of year which means the heatwave is at an end.”