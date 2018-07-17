Scotland's weather: Heatwave forecast to return at weekend

The heatwave is forecast to return to Scotland this weekend with temperatures of up to 27C, the Met Office said today.

Parts of Aberdeenshire are expected to see the highest figures, but 24-26C is likely across the Central Belt by Sunday such as in Edinburgh and Glasgow, the agency said.

Scotland will benefit from warmer conditions from the south, where 31C is expected by Sunday and "the low 30s" by Tuesday.

Met Office spokeswoman Rachel West said: "The current more unsettled conditions look like continuing over the next two days, with more cloud and a little more rain.

"However, pressure will build by the weekend, bringing warmer air and temperatures going back up on Saturday and more noticeably on Sunday.

"These are likely to reach the high 20s in parts of Scotland, especially in eastern areas such as Aberdeenshire, where 27C is possible.

"It will be a little bit lower in the Central Belt, but still 24C, 25C, even 26C.

"It looks likely it will stay warm on Monday and Tuesday, followed by more changeable conditions."

The forecast comes three weeks after the Scottish record was broken in Motherwell, with 33.2C on Thursday, 28 June.

Glasgow also notched up a new high that day, of 31.9C

The previous Scottish record was 32.9C at Greycrook in the Borders in August 2003.

