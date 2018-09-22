Scotland’s weather: ‘Four months of snow’ unlikely with temperatures set to rise say Met Office

The Met Office have said that winter temperatures are likely to be warmer than average, despite claims from some that the UK could be braced for four months of snow and the ‘coldest winter in a decade’

Following a warm summer, some had predicted an exceptionally cold winter, however, forecasters at the Met Office have shot down reports of snow lasting as long as four months.

Indeed the Met Office are predicting a balmier than normal autumn this year.

Speaking about the upcoming weather forecast for the UK from September to November, a Met Office spokeswoman said that the weather is likely to be warmer than average rather than colder as many media outlets are reporting.

The cold snap was feared following a forecast from Exacta weather who claimed that the UK was set for the coldest winter in decades with snowfall lasting up to four months.

Depsite the claim, Met Office forecaster Helen Roberts said precise predictions can only sensibly be made weeks or perhaps a couple of months ahead at most.

According to the Met Office calculations however, the likelihood of a colder than average Autumn is about 5% with the likelihood of a warmer season being at 40%.

Many media outlets were reporting the claim from Exacta weather that a long winter snap was likely to arrive as early as mid-October and last up to 4 months.

Helen Roberts of the Met Office dismissed this as likely saying: “Overall, the probability that the UK-average temperature for September-October-November will fall into the coldest of our five categories is around 5 per cent, and the probability that it will fall into the warmest of our five categories is around 40 per cent.”

“We can also expect below-average precipitation in the period up to December, predicted by the UK’s official forecasters as falling into the “driest of our five categories, with 20 per cent likelihood - and slightly less likely to be wetter than average.”

“Forecasts show it more likely than not that there will be a weak-ish El Nino by the end of the year, though there are currently no signs of ocean warming. But it’s one to keep an eye on.”