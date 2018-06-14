Scotland’s weather: Fallen trees block road and rail routes

Have your say

Storm Hector left a trail of destruction as it swept across Scotland today, felling trees and sparking flood warnings.

Several roads and rail routes were blocked by fallen branches while vehicle restrictions were imposed oon major bridges.

Four flood warnings were issued for parts of south west Scotland by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa).

They were in force for Ayr to Troon, Loch Ryan, Outer Wigtown Bay and Inner Wigtown Bay.

A spokesperson for Sepa said: “Due to the strong winds, storm surge and tidal conditions, there is a risk of flooding from the sea around the time of the high tide, from 11.00 this morning to mid afternoon.”

In addition, flood alerts have been issued for lower areas, including Ayrshire and Arran, Dumfries and Galloway and Orkney.



A Met Office yellow ‘be aware’ warning for remains in place for most Scotland until 3pm today.

The named Storm Hector brought strong gale force winds of up to 70mph in local areas, with gusts in the Cairngorms reaching 100mph.

Thursday morning’s rush hour was wet and windy, with major travel disruption on Scotland’s railways and roads.

Great Western Road in Glasgow’s west end was closed in both directions after a tree fell blocking access to the busy thoroughfare, while the Erskine Bridge and Clyde Expressway were also affected. Pollokshaws Road in Glasgow was reduced to one lane due to a dangerous building in the strong winds.

Some ScotRail services have also been severely affected due to significant power cable issues in a number of locations, including Partick, Saltcoats and Dalreoch.

Fallen trees have had an impact on the North Clyde lines and lines out to Rutherglen, Motherwell and Cumbernauld.

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said Western and Northern Isles ferries have also bit affected by wind.

He tweeted: “As predicted a fair bit of travel disruption due to high winds as Storm Hector makes his presence felt - particularly on ferries & rail.”