Scotland’s weather: Easter Monday snow warning across the nation

A snow warning issued for Easter Monday has been extended to much of inland Scotland away from the Highlands.

The yellow “be aware” severe weather alert was initially issued for southern Scotland but now also covers the middle of the Central Belt, Stirling, Tayside and parts of Aberdeenshire.

The Met Office said up to 10cm of snow is forecast, especially in the Borders. The agency said there was a chance of travel delays and vehicles stranded on roads.

Trains and flights could also be affected.

It said: “Heavy snow is expected over parts of England and Scotland, especially for high ground.

“As a weather system moves in from the south and comes up against cold air over the UK, rain will turn to heavy snow in places.

“Several centimetres of snow are possible, especially over ground above around 200m, with drifting in strong winds.

“The greatest risk of medium impacts is across the northern Pennines and Scottish Borders, where there is a chance of around 10cm of snow accumulating.

“There is also the possibility of a few centimetres of wet snow gathering at lower levels.”