Scotland’s Weather: Delays on roads due to Storm Hector impact

The first named storm of the summer season, Storm Hector, is certainly making its presence felt across Scotland this evening as heavy winds and rain continue to batter parts of the country.

There are still restrictions, lane closures, and significant delays on a number of Scotland’s roads even as rush hour comes to an end and the weather is expected to abate slightly.

The current list of delays at the time of writing, via Traffic Scotland, are as follows.

- M80 J7 (Haggs) – J8 (Bankhead M876): 3 lanes restricted southbound

- M8 J26 West – Slip On: A queue westbound has one lane restricted

- M898 Erskine Bridge approach M8 J30: A breakdown has caused lane 2 to be blocked, with long delays expected

- M8 J16 – 15: Four lanes have been restricted

- M90 J8 (Arlary) – J7 (Hilton): Long queues due to a broken down vehicle

- M80 J6 (Old Inns) – J6a (Castlecary): Three lanes restricted Southbound