Scotland’s weather: Country set for rain on Christmas Day

Scotland could be set for festive misery this Christmas after the Met Office warned that some communities could be hit by flooding that is due to hit the country over the weekend.

A yellow warning has been put in place by the nation’s weather authority for much of the country which lasts for the entirety of Christmas Day, disappointing those who were hoping for snowfall.

READ MORE: Scottish history timeline from 1054 to 2014

The warnings of heavy rain are in place for Grampian, Strathclyde, Higlands, Central Tayside and Fife and the Scottish borders, with the potential for difficult driving conditions.

The Chief Forecaster’s assessment said: “A band of rain is likely to bring heavy rain to parts of western Scotland over the weekend and into Monday. The highest rainfall totals are expected to build up over high ground through this period.”

Heavy rain is forecast to become more widespread on Christmas Day.

The Met Office warns: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, with power cuts and loss of other services. There is also a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life and causing some communities to be cut off by flooded roads.”