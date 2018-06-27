Scotland’s weather: Country set for hottest June day in 125 years

Have your say

Scotland is set to sizzle with forecasters predicting the hottest June day in 125 years.

The nation is already feeling the effects of a heatwave, but the Met Office have warned that temperatures are set to increase.

Scotland is set to the hottest day in 125 years

As Scotland continues to roast, the record for the highest temperature ever recorded in Scotland could be smashed.

READ MORE: Edinburgh’s weather: Capital set for ‘2 weeks of sun’

Experts have warned that the temperature of 32.2 degrees recorded at Ochtertyre in Perthshire in 1893 could be beaten as the heat is cranked up across the country.

Glasgow could see temperatures surpass 30 degrees with Edinburgh set to have highs of around 26.

Scotland's forecast. A map from the Met Office

READ MORE: Mystery as Leith pavement buckles in the heat

While the east will have the lowest temperatures across the country, Inverness, Fort Willian and other nearby areas are set to swelter with temperatures in the low 30s in the next few days.

Yesterday, Eskdalemuir in Dumfriesshire was the hottest spot on 27C.

Rachael West, of the Met Office, said: “It does look like it’s going to turn a little bit warmer.

“Orkney and Shetland, who have been left out so far, will join in with a fair amount of sunshine lasting into Thursday.

“But Wednesday looks like being the peak day for Scotland, where southern parts will reach the low 30s.

Rail services Lanarkshire were impacted after tracks buckled in buckle and warping pavements caused problems at the Newkirkgate shopping centre in Leith.

Locals reported a ‘popping noise’ with the heat thought to have resulted in the pavements buckling.

Although temperatures are set to cool slightly by the end of the week, good weather is still expected across much of Scotland.