Scotland’s weather: Country set for hottest day of the year so far

The mercury is set to rise across the country today, with forecasts predicting the hottest day of the year so far.

At 25 degrees across the UK, the temperature is expected to be more than 10C higher than the UK average for the time of year.

Scotland is set for the hottest day of the year so far

And the good weather isn’t confined to one part of the country, with Glasgow and Edinburgh also set to enjoy some fine weather in the next couple of days.

Temperatures in the Capital are expected to rise to highs of around 17-18 degrees today and could be even hotter on Thursday.

While clouds are expected throughout the course of the morning, they will clear by mid-afternoon providing some sunshine.

Glasgow and other parts of Scotland are also set to bask in the good weather with highs of 17 degrees.

Met Office meteorologist Mark Wilson said: “It’s going to be a pretty nice day - it will be a slow start in places with cloud first thing.

“But by mid-afternoon there will be lots of unbroken sunshine.”

Thursday could see even higher temperatures as warm air continues to come up through Spain and on to the UK.

And if forecasts are to be believed, the good weather is set to last into the weekend.