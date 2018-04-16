Scotland’s weather: African air brings warmth this week

Warm air from Africa looks set to improve Scotland’s weather towards the end of this week, with temperatures potentially hitting the dizzy heights of 20 degrees in some places.

Despite some warnings of heavy rain and the potential for localised flooding in some lowland parts of the country, it seems that some hint of warm weather for the summer ahead is forecast.

The plume of warm air is set to raise temperatures across much of Europe, moving northwards to Scotland and causing mild temperatures across Scotland.

Edinburgh, Aberdeenshire, and Moray as well as parts of the highlands, will experience the warmer climes.

The BBC’s forecast some ‘pleasantly warm weather’, promising sunshine and blue skies for Aberdeenshire in particular, though the country will experience wind and rain until the middle of the week.