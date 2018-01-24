Scotland’s weather: 90mph gales cause travel disruption

High winds are causing travel disruption as Storm Georgina batters the UK with gusts of up to 90mph.

The Met Office has issued yellow “be aware” warnings for high winds in the Scottish Borders, Dumfries and Galloway, Strathclyde, Tayside, the Highlands and Northern Ireland which are valid until 2pm on Wednesday.

Gusts of 70 to 80mph are likely in northern and western parts of the Highlands and could even reach 90mph around the western isles.

A gust of 60mph was recorded on South Uist overnight, and 54mph at Port Ellen on Islay.

READ MORE: Glasgow Airport reopens after temporarily closing due to snow

Forecasters warn of rain accompanied by strong winds and said that flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely, while flooding is also expected on roads.

Police Scotland warned motorists about “significant surface water” on the M9 at Stirling, the M8 at Claylands, the M90 near Dunfermline and the A90 in Cramond. Rush hour commuters faced long delays last night after flooding at Cramond. There are also reports of flooding at the A71 near Livingston.

Some Caledonian MacBrayne ferry services have been cancelled due to the weather while Argyll Ferries said that due to high winds, sailings on the Gourock to Dunoon route may be liable to disruption or cancellation at short notice.

A landslide has been reported on the A76 between Kirkconnel and Kelloholm in Dumfries and Galloway and vehicles are being diverted.

Heavy rain is also expected on Wednesday and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued flood alerts in areas where thawing snow has already led to problems with lying water.

READ MORE: Watch two climbers rescued from ‘precarious position’ at Glencoe

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf warned travel could be disrupted.

Met Office spokesman Alex Burkill said: “Storm Georgina has arrived meaning it’s very windy across much of the UK especially in Scotland.

“We could see gusts of 60, 70mph and up to 80mph and could even get up to around 90mph around the western isles.”