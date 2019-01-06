Scotland’s weather: 75mph winds set to cause travel chaos tomorrow

Have your say

A yellow warning has been issued for very strong winds on Monday, with travel disruption to be expected.

The Met Office have issued the ‘be aware’ warning from 9am on Monday 7 January until 6am on Tuesday.

Strong winds of up to 75mph are expected to affect travel in Central, Tayside, Fife, Grampian, Highlands and Islands and Orkney and Shetland regions.

High sided vehicles could face delays on exposed routes, and bus and train journeys may be affected.

Forecaster Nicky Maxey, of the Met Office, said: “It will be very windy everywhere in the northern half of Scotland, with the north-east the worst affected.

“These are potentially damaging winds. Expect to see branches off trees and the possibility of power cuts.”

CalMac has tweeted to say that due to adverse weather forecast, all sailings from Ardrossan to Brodick are liable to disruption or cancellation at short notice.

Other CalMac sailings are also liable to be delayed, disrupted or cancelled.

