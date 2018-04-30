Scotland’s ski resorts to wind down after ‘fantastic season’

Four of Scotland’s five winter resorts have now shut down as this year’s ski season comes to a close, with many describing it as one of the best the country has had in years.

With Lecht and Glenshee in Aberdeenshire and Nevis Range near Fort William already shut and Cairngorm Mountain also set to close, Glencoe Mountain is now the only snow sports resort still open.

As skiers and snowboarders gathered to enjoy a final day on Cairngorm, general manager Janette Janssen told the P & J:”It has been a fantastic and amazing season, but we are pushed to the limits of hanging on to the snow now.

“We just have The Ptarmigan run open today and the snow is very soft. Compared to last season there has been a massive difference. We started at the beginning of November and it has been a long and great season.”

Andy Meldrum, chair of Ski Scotland, added that this winter was on course to be the best for the five resorts for five years, stating that this season has seen 240,000 to 250,000 skier days – which dwarves the 54,000 recorded last year.