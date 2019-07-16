Scotland’s most dangerous roads revealed amid mounting fatalities

The worst roads for vehicle accident fatalities in Scotland have been revealed from new police data.

Last year 147 fatal collisions took place on Scottish roads, amounting to 165 fatalities.

The vehicle accidents occurred on 78 roads across Scotland, with the A9 revealed to be the worst for fatal collisions. The road saw as many as 25 vehicle accidents take place along its length in 2018, resulting in 13 fatalities, data obtained from a Freedom of Information request to Police Scotland showed.

The stretch of road running from Perth to Inverness was found to be particularly treacherous for drivers, accounting for five of the 25 collisions on the A9 last year.

The A96 running from Inverness to Aberdeen and the A93 from Aberdeen to Bridge of Cally were also among the worst roads for vehicle accidents. There was a total of ten and nine collisions occurring along these routes respectively last year, amounting to ten fatalities between them.

The A7 from the Sheriffhall roundabout to Galashiels followed as the fourth most dangerous stretch of road, with eight accidents and five fatalities last year, while the A702, A87, A74 and A68 saw seven accidents each over the course of 2018, amounting to 21 fatalities between them.

Despite more than 140 deaths occurring on Scottish roads last year, Transport Scotland said these latest official statistics confirm that road casualties in Scotland are actually at their lowest levels since records began.

However, it was noted there has been a slight increase in the number of fatalities.

The figures follow a weekend of carnage on Scottish roads. Four people were killed in vehicle crashes from Friday to Sunday.

Transport Scotland were quick to reassure that a number of safety measures have been put in place over the course of the past year to improve driver behaviour and speed compliance on the roads.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said, “Selection criteria for safety cameras has been revised in the past year and we will see more average speed camera systems in Scotland in the future.

“Where the right technology is used in the right location, we can see transformative improvements in driver behaviour and speed compliance.

“A number of new safety camera sites have been identified in the 12 months. Deployments at these locations will build on the successes of safety cameras elsewhere on our road network, which include the A9, which has led to a 31 per cent reduction in casualties.”