Scotland's Christmas Day babies come into the world

For some, there are even more reasons to celebrate this festive season - as their newborn babies arrive on Christmas Day.

A contender to be the first born in Scotland on December 25, little Oliver Crispim made an appearance at 1.35am, to the joy of mother Ana Crispim and Zbigniew Kazimerczuk.

Oliver was born at the Simpson Centre for Reproductive Health at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, weighing 9lb 7oz.

Both parents, who live in Edinburgh city centre, are said to be "delighted" by Oliver's arrival.

READ MORE: The 15 most popular baby names for boys in Scotland in 2019

Coming close behind Oliver was new Ayrshire lass Ayda Rooney, who was born just eight minutes later.

Born to mother Lynsey Rooney and father John Blackwood - both from Ayr - Ayda was delivered at Ayrshire Maternity Unit, tipping the scales at 7lb 2oz.

The team at the maternity unit have wished the new parents and Ayda a merry Christmas.

Grangemouth native Lisa O'Donnell also took delivery of her very own Christmas miracle at 4.52am on Wednesday at Forth Valley Hospital in Larbert - although she is taking her time to come up with a name for her little girl, who weighed 8lb 5oz when she arrived.