Andy Murray will make his competitive return to the court in doubles at the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's Club, Press Association Sport understands.

The three-time grand slam champion underwent career-saving hip surgery in January after playing what he admitted could have been his final professional match at the Australian Open.

The 32-year-old has been back in training for a number of weeks, with his progress sufficient enough for him to commit to a comeback.

More to follow...