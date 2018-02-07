Scotland launches new campaign to relieve pressures on GPs

Patients in Scotland are being asked to adopt a three-step approach when thinking of booking an appointment with their GP, to help alleviate pressures on general practice.

Over recent months, the entire health service has been under strain. Family doctors are usually the first point of contact for patients and GP practices have been under immense pressure.

As part of a new campaign, the Royal College of General Practitioners (Scotland) is urging members of the public to think about whether they need to see a GP or if they should deal with their healthcare issues in a different way. The campaign, supported by RCGP Scotland’s patient group, P3, hopes to ease pressure on general practice so that patients

have easier access to the services they need when they need them.

The campaign encourages patients to consider three alternatives before booking an appointment with their GP.

These are self-care for minor ailments, patients might safely treat symptoms at home, for example through rest or with appropriate over the counter medicines.

Use trusted NHS online services which offer sensible advice on a range of health issues and are a useful place to turn for initial guidance.

Seek advice from Pharmacists who are highly skilled healthcare professionals and can offer valuable advice then and there.

GPs, pharmacists and others are being encouraged to display and promote RCGP’s campaign poster, providing patients with information on what options

are available.

Launching the campaign, RCGP Scotland P 3 Chair, Colin Angus, said: “Our family doctors have been exceptionally busy over the winter period dealing with a huge increase in demand on their services. As patients, we need to do everything we can to help our GPs by considering whether we can take alternative measures to manage our own health before booking an appointment at our local surgeries.

“Many patients across the country are experiencing lengthy waits for appointments at their local practices and it is important that we do all we can to help ease this pressure and ensure that those most in need of services are able to access care when they require it. The ‘3 before GP’ campaign serves as an excellent reminder of the services that are available for minor healthcare needs, when we don’t necessarily need to

see our GP.”

