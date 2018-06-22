Scotland ‘hotter than Rio’ next week as temperatures soar this weekend

Scotland is set to bask in sunshine this weekend as temperatures soar right through into next week with some areas in the country expected to see the mercury rise to the high 20s.

With Scotland on course for its hottest June for over 70 years, the south and east of the country could even see temperatures pushing towards 30C next week, making it hotter than Rio de Janeiro in Brazil which is sitting at around 26C.

The scorchign weather could be set for a return. Picture: TSPL

The warm weather will begin today (Friday) as a system of high pressure arrives from the continent and will continue over the weekend with highs of 23C.

Forecaster for the Met Office Bonnie Diamond said: “It’s warming up from the weekend and for next week as high pressure drags up warmer air from the continent.

“Scotland is forecast up to 27C on Tuesday in Glasgow, and the mid to high 20s could be reached afterwards, with southern Scotland warmest.

“Sunny and warm weather lasts until at least the end of next week.”

The Met Office were also keen to point that it won’t all be good news as UV levels are expected to be extremely high due to the proximity to the summer solstice and pollen levels will also be on the up, so stocking up on antihistamines and sun cream is advised.