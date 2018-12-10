Scotland braced for five-day freeze as Met Office warns of 60mph winds, ice and snow

Freezing temperatures are set to hit Scotland this week, as cold weather from Iceland sweeps across the UK, bringing strong winds, ice and snow.

The Met Office has warned that conditions could remain extremely wintry until midweek, with temperatures plummeting to a bitter -5C in some parts.

Temperatures are set to plummet in Scotland this week

Strong winds, icy conditions and a chance of snow

Cold Icelandic air hit the country last night (9 Dec), causing widespread mist, frost and freezing fog, and forecasters are warning the weather will worsen later in the week.

The weather is set to turn increasingly wet as the week progresses, with strong winds of up to 60mph expected in western parts of the country.

Warnings of icy conditions and freezing fog threaten to arrive over the next few days, bringing potential disruption to both road and rail travel, while there is also a possibility of sleet and snow across high ground in Scotland and northern England.

The dip in temperatures have seen bookies slash the odds on Scotland seeing a white Christmas this year, with Aberdeen the most likely to see snow at 6/5.

This week’s forecast

The forecast for tonight in Scotland looks dry, with some frost and mist expected to become extensive overnight, particularly through Dumfries and Galloway. Temperatures are set to drop to a chilly -2C.

Tomorrow will remain mostly dry and cloudy, although some mist may form and extensive fog is expected over the hills.

Thursday and Friday are set to be much colder, bringing showers in the east and strong, southeasterly winds, and low temperatures of around -3C.