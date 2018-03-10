Scot helps Britain get off to top start at Winter Paralympics

A Scot has helped Britain get off to a “flying start” at the Winter Paralympics.

Glaswegian Brett Wild, 25, was the guide for Millie Knight as she took silver in the women’s visually impaired downhill skiing on the opening day in PyeongChang, South Korea.

It was the first medal of the Games for the British team.

Knight, 19, from Kent, finished 0.86 seconds behind Slovakia’s Henrieta Farkasova and guide Natalia Subrtova.

“I literally can’t stop smiling,” Knight said.

“It is the best feeling in the world. I just waited until I could hear what Brett’s reaction is because I can’t see the screen and when Brett said ‘Yes’, I knew it was good.”

Sports body sportscotland said it represented more success for the pair after a “spectacular” run of form on the world stage.

They brought home Britain’s first gold medals at the World Alpine Para Championships in Tarvisio in January.

Last season they also notched up seven World Cup wins, making them overall visually-impaired World Cup downhill champions.

Sportscotland chair Mel Young said: “Congratulations to Millie Knight and Brett Wild on winning a silver medal to get ParalympicsGB off to a flying start in PyeongChang. They produced a fantastic run when it mattered and this medal is thoroughly deserved.”

He added: “We’re delighted with the high Scottish representation on ParalympicsGB for the Games. Over the last four years, outstanding performances from Scottish athletes on the world stage, across a range of sports, have demonstrated that Scotland’s approach to developing a sporting pathway to performance sport is delivering.”

