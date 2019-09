Police have confirmed that a ten-year-old schoolgirl who went missing in Aberdeen this morning has been found safe and well.

Alfreda Ikuenobe was last seen in the Queens Road area of the city at around 9.45 this morning.

Alfreda, 10, had not been seen from or been in contact with anyone, and police grew increasingly scared for her welfare.

However a spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed that the youngster has been traced safe and well.