Schoolgirl, 10, missing in Aberdeen

Police are appealing for help to trace a ten-year-old schoolgirl who went missing in Aberdeen this morning.

Alfreda Ikuenobe was last seen in the Queens Road area of the city at around 9.45 this morning.

Alfreda, 10, has not been seen from or been in contact with anyone, and police are growing increasingly scared for her welfare.

She was wearing a school uniform (black trousers, a white shirt, navy jumper and jacket) before she went missing and has links to Drumoak.

Police say Alfreda is described as 'African, around 4 ft 9 ins tall with long black braided hair.'

Inspector Mark Stephen from Mastrick Police Office said: “Along with her family, we are becoming increasingly concerned for Alfreda’s welfare and are eager to locate her as soon as possible.

“As part of our inquiries we’re keen to hear from anyone who may have seen, or spoken to Alfreda, since Wednesday morning. She may be using public transport around the Aberdeen area, however was last seen on foot."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 0823 of 11th September.