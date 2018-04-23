School lunches: All Edinburgh primary schools to partake in Meat Free Mondays

All primary schools in Edinburgh are to partake in the Meat Free Monday campaign in a bid to improve the environment.

The Capital will be the first local authority in Scotland to drop meat from its lunch menu every Monday, joining others across England and Northern Ireland, as well as schools as far afield as Brazil, South Korea and USA.

This Monday is the first week of the campaign with students being offered chunky vegetable curry with steamed rice and Quorn dogs with chunky wedges.

All other Council-run primary schools will also serve vegetarian meals on a Monday from now on.

Children, Education and Families Convener, Councillor Ian Perry, said: “Encouraging healthy eating is extremely important so it’s fantastic that our primary pupils are being introduced to the benefits of eating less meat at a young age.

“By participating in Meat Free Monday schools are also raising awareness of the environmental impact of livestock production, as well as the poor standards in which some animals are farmed.”

Josh Joyce and Max Robertson. Meat Free Monday: Introducing meat free Monday in primary schools, Royal High primary school, Edinburgh.

Meat Free Monday was established in 2009 by singer Paul McCartney and his daughters Stella and Mary, aiming to raise awareness of the impact eating meat has on the environment, climate change and natural resources in addition to the health benefits of having at least one meat free day each week.

