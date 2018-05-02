Scheme to train refugee doctors to be extended to dentists

A scheme that has helped 37 refugee doctors undergo training to work in Scotland is being expanded to include dentists, it was announced yesterday.

The New Refugee Doctors Project, launched in 2016, provides “comprehensive support” for refugees who were doctors in their home countries.

It is expected 50 doctors and 10 dentists will be supported by the programme over the next year.

Doctors going through the programme are required to study and successfully pass strict English language, linguistic and clinical tests set by the GMC before being permitted to work in the NHS.

Following the success of the initial scheme, dentists will now be given the same training and work experience necessary so that their qualifications can be recognised by the General Dental Council.