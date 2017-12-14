Sanjeev Kohli unveils new tartan for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay

A NEW tartan has been unveiled as part of Edinburgh’s 2018 Hogmanay celebrations.

Scottish comedian Sanjeev Kohli will be wearing the tartan as he hosts the city’s annual street party.

Sanjeev Kohli sports the new pink Hogmanay tartan, Picture: Ian Georgeson

The design was created by Slanj Kilts and will also be “woven through” many aspects of the event, officials said.

The concept behind the design is said to draw on the “strong sense of belonging” the traditional patterns evoke.

Mr Kohli said: “The idea was always to show Scotland at its vibrant best on this very Scottish night and you don’t get much more vibrant than this.

“As the host of the massive street party, it’s important that I can be seen from a distance and I have been assured by the relevant authorities that I will be visible from deep space.”

The event is undergoing a reanimation for 2018, with a six-hour party along Princes Street and a host for the first time.

Street party director Struan Leslie said: “Alongside dancing, singing and traditional gifts at this time of year, tartan stands out as a big part of that - so what better way to celebrate it than to commission a new one for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay?”