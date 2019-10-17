Sainsbury’s confirms it will not sell fireworks in Scotland this year

Have your say

Guy Fawkes night is fast approaching but one retailer who will not be cashing in this year is supermarket giant Sainsbury’s.

It has been reported that the firm will not sell fireworks in any of its 2,300 UK stores including those in Scotland.

The news emerged after one shopped thanked the supermarket on social media after she was informed her local branch would not sell fireworks this year.

The reason behind the move is to limit distress to animals and older people.

A Sainsbury’s spokeswoman told The Sun: “Fireworks are no longer available in our stores but customers can continue to choose from a range of seasonal products, such as glow sticks and light up spinning wands.”

Consumers have praised the grocer and called for others to follow suit.

The RSPCA has revealed that 45 per cent of dogs show signs of being frightened on Bonfire Night.

The Alzheimer’s Society added that fireworks can be confusing for people with dementia.

Sainsbury's has confirmed it will no longer sell fireworks. Picture: Stuart Cobley

Earlier this year more than 750,000 people signed a petition calling for a ban on shop-bought fireworks.

The Sun reports that the Government wants to ‘strike the right balance’ between safety, enjoyment and religious significance.

