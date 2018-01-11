Ryanair limit passengers to one piece of cabin baggage on flights

Ryanair will only allow passengers to take one piece of hand luggage on board their flights from Monday.

The low budget air carrier is introducing new luggage rules.

Passengers will still be able to travel with two items of hand luggage, but the larger bag will have to be placed in the hold unless they pay for priority boarding.

Only the smaller bag, which can be the size of a handbag or laptop bag, will be allowed in the cabin.

The policy means many more travellers will have to wait at airport carousels to collect bags on arrival.

Priority boarding costs from £5.

Ryanair has also lowered the price of flying with a check-in bag from £35 to £25 and increased the weight allowance from 15kg to 20kg.

Chief marketing officer Kenny Jacobs said the change would reduce delays caused by passengers struggling to fit wheelie bags into overhead lockers. He said the move would cost the Dublin-based carrier up to £45 million each year.

Mr Jacobs added: “We hope that all our customers will enjoy these new bag rules, which are centred around lower checked bag fees and bigger bag allowances.

“All Ryanair customers will still be free to bring two free carry-on bags, but because of our heavily booked flights we don’t have space on board for this many wheelie bags.”

