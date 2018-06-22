Ryanair and easyJet have cancelled 300 UK flights due to strikes in France

As many as 300 flights to and around France have been cancelled due to strike action, affecting journeys due to take place over the weekend of June 23-24.

easyJet announced more than 200 flights have been taken off its schedule due to strikes. Ryanair has scrapped about 100.

The flights have been cancelled due to air traffic controllers in Marseille going on strike, AFP said. On Thursday, the EU voted not to limit French air traffic controllers’ ‘right to strike’.

Widespread chaos is expected for travellers who were set to travel to France this weekend on the discount airlines.

As well as easyJet and Ryanair, British Airways flies from the UK to the French city, but a spokesman at the company told i it does not expect any delays and will be operating to a normal schedule.

easyJet said: “Due to local air traffic control industrial action from June 23-24 affecting Marseille airspace easyJet, like all airlines, has been required to cancel 100 flights on Saturday 23rd and 108 flights on Sunday 24th June which include flights to and from Marseille and some flights which pass through Marseille airspace which are unable to be rerouted.

“easyJet will be doing everything possible to minimise the effects of the strike action for our customers and priority for cancellation has been given to those flights where passengers could find alternative options.”

A Ryanair spokesman told i: “Due to yet another French ATC strike, Ryanair regrets to inform customers that it has been forced to cancel a number of flights (we expect up to 100 flights) on Saturday and Sunday (23 & 24 June).

“All affected customers have been contacted by email and text message and advised of their options: a full refund, re-booking on to the next available flight or transferring to an alternative flight.

“As a result of this unjustified strike action, we also expect some significant delays to flights to/from/over France and we advise customers due to travel on Saturday and Sunday to check the status of their flight on the Ryanair.com website.

“Ryanair calls for immediate EU Commission action to prevent more ATC strikes and staff shortages disrupting the travel plans of Europe’s consumers this summer.”