Ruth Davidson’s Bake Off win – What we learned

We didn’t learn much about Ruth Davidson’s personality that we didn’t already know from her numerous media appearances, but her baking skills were something of a shock.

With constant campaigning and long hours, we may have become accustomed to assuming that politicians make pretty lousy cooks.

Not so the Scottish Conservative leader, who was a clear standout, despite the best efforts of pop star Ella Eyre, who finished second.

It was also clear just how important the fundraising aspect was for the Lothians MSP, as she used almost all of her ‘talking head’ pieces to camera to discuss not her baking or the challenges, but the importance of the audience getting involved in fundraising.

Even after the show ended, the Tory leader was not basking in her glory or resting on her laurels, continuing to tweet messages of support to the ‘Stand up to Cancer’ cause.

We also learned that everything that the Conservative politician does is bound to be controversial, with many comments on Twitter relating to her party’s policies and how they could affect cancer sufferers.

One tweeted to Cancer Research UK – “Having a Tory on who has cut benefits for the disabled and terminally ill is nothing short of a disgrace! I know who I won’t be giving my charity money to!”

Those uncharitable comments aside, it is clear that Ms Davidson won’t have done her profile, or her standing with the public (in Scotland and beyond) any harm with her appearance.

Whether she turns to light entertainment if she doesn’t become First Minister remains to be seen, but it clear that the Scottish Tory leader has the personality to use her media profile for a good cause.