Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has given birth to a baby boy and said she and her partner Jen Wilson are “delighted” by their new son.

Finn Paul Davidson was born at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary yesterday morning, weighing 10lb 1.5oz.

Ms Davidson posted a picture of the couple with Finn on Twitter and wrote: “Welcome to the world, little one. Know that you are loved.”

Ms Davidson, 39, MSP for Edinburgh Central, has been on maternity leave from the Scottish Parliament since the October recess and is due to return to work next spring.

In April she and Ms Wilson announced they were expecting a baby after successful IVF treatment.

Thanking the medical staff, Ms Davidson said: “Jen and I are delighted at baby Finn’s safe arrival. A huge thank you to the medical team at the ERI and the midwives at Leith community treatment centre for looking after all three of us so well throughout the pregnancy and birth.

Ruth Davidson with her partner Jen Wilson. Picture Twitter/Ruth Davidson

“I can’t wait to get this little one home to enjoy some family time together.”

Ms Wilson added: “It was wonderful to welcome baby Finn into the world this morning. He is beautiful and already very loved.

“Ruth did brilliantly and Finn clearly has his mother’s lungs on him!”

Ms Davidson also tweeted a photo of Wilson, the couple’s dog wearing a “big brother” bib shortly after announcing Finn’s birth. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon posted: “Many congratulations to you both. I wish wee Finn a lifetime of happiness.”

Ruth Davidson. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

DUP leader Arlene Foster wrote: “New life is wonderful. We can all remember our first cuddle. Many congratulations.”

Andrea Leadsom, leader of the House of Commons, posted: “Welcome to the world baby Finn! What wonderful news – huge congratulations @RuthDavidsonMSP and Jen xx.” Scottish Secretary David Mundell said Finn’s safe arrival was “absolutely joyous news”.

He added: “I am so very pleased for Ruth and Jen. They will make fantastic parents and I wish them both the very best as they embark on this exciting chapter of their lives as a family.”

Scottish Labour MEP Catherine Stihler wrote: “Congratulations! Finn will change your world. Enjoy every moment because they grow up fast.”

The couple, who have been together since 2014, plan to share maternity leave, with Ms Davidson’s deputy, Jackson Carlaw, standing in until her return.

Although her personal popularity and electoral success have seen her frequently tipped as a future leader of the UK party, Ms Davidson has ruled out ever taking on the job, saying she valued her mental health too much.

Ruth Davidson and partner Jen Wilson above and right with son Finn. Main picture, the couple’s dog, Wilson, with a special bib