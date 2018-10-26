Ruth Davidson gives birth to baby boy

Have your say

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has given birth to a baby boy, she announced this afternoon.

Ms Davidson, 39, took to Twitter to announce that Finn Paul Davidson had been born earlier today.

She wrote that Finn weighed 10 pounds and 1.5 ounces, and added “know that you are loved.”

The child is the Edinburgh Central MSP’s first with her partner Jen Wilson.

The couple announced in April that Ms Davidson was expecting their child after undergoing IVF.

Former journalist Ms Davidson has taken time off for maternity leave and temporarily handed the reigns of the Scottish Conservative party to deputy leader Jackson Carlaw.

Ruth Davidson with her partner Jen Wilson. Picture Twitter/Ruth Davidson