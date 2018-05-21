Ruth Davidson calls on PM to oppose push for new independence poll

Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson has urged the Prime Minister to oppose moves for a new independence referendum.

Ms Davidson used a conference on unionism in London to state the SNP was “weaponising” Brexit to push for a fresh independence poll.

She said: “The SNP clearly thinks that they can weaponise Brexit to move to another independence vote.”

Theresa May has already rejected the idea of a second referendum while Brexit is taking place.

With SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon saying she will “restart the debate” on Scottish independence this week as the findings of her party’s economic growth commission are revealed, Ms Davidson urged the PM to stand firm.

The Scottish Tory leader said: “My advice to the Prime Minister is that if the question is the same, the answer should be the same.”

Ms Sturgeon has said she will consider the timing of an independence vote when more is known about the Brexit outcome in the autumn.

A spokesman for Mrs May insisted it was not the time for “another divisive referendum” on independence.

Ms Davidson told the Government it needed to act to strengthen the union in the wake of the Brexit vote.

In remarks that appeared to be at odds with Environment Secretary Michael Gove’s claim that the EU withdrawal vote had brought the UK closer together, Ms Davidson warned the Tories against complacency, saying that the union “continues to be under threat”.

The Tory leader called for more government agencies to be moved out of London, and suggested a joint England/Scotland bid to host the World Cup, but with both countries fielding separate teams.

Ms Davidson told the Policy Exchange conference: “We’ve had more devolution in Scotland, we now need more union too.

“We remain far too London-centric as a nation. No other comparable developed nation is as dominated by its capital city quite as much as we are.

“The consequence of this is that the union too often can feel like something done to people, rather than something they take part in.”