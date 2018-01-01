Rumour Mill: Simunovic Celtic exit | Stephen Naismith to Kilmarnock? | Ciftci to stay on loan

Have your say

Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic could be set for a move to Burnley, Norwich City’s Stephen Naismith has been linked with a loan move to Kilmarnock and Plymouth Argyle have been told that they must keep Celtic flop Nadir Ciftci.

Simunovic set for Parkhead exit

Celtic are set to step up their bid to land Dundee ace Jack Hendry with Burnley back in the running to snap up Jozo Simunovic.

Dens Park officials last night dismissed talk of a £500,000 bid on the table for the defender but Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers

is expected to make his move during the January window. ( Record )

Stephen Naismith linked with Kilmarnock

Norwich City midfielder Stephen Naismith has been linked with a return to Scotland with Kilmarnock.

It is understood that Steve Clarke wants to bring Naismith back to his former club on a loan deal. ( Various)

Nadir Ciftci must sit out loan deal

On loan Celtic striker Nadir Ciftci must stay on loan at Plymouth Argyle despite manager Derek Adams wanting to

send him back to Parkhead.

Ciftci has struggled at the League One club however his loan deal from Celtic does not include an early termination clause. ( Various)

Stephen Halliday argues Celtic are in need of an overhaul

But while they continue to hold a position of strength at domestic level, Saturday’s 0-0 draw at home to Rangers offered further

evidence of a need for Celtic’s squad to be freshened up in the January transfer window.

Rangers aiming to bridge the gap

Rangers defender David Bates believes it is realistic for his side to set their sights on bridging the gap between themselves

and Celtic at the top of the Premiership in the wake of Saturday’s 0-0 draw between the teams.

Rangers keen on Arsenal youth

Rangers have been linked with a loan move for Arsenal youngster Marcus McGuane.

The defensive midfielder, 18, is available for a loan move until the end of the season and is also attracting the interest of

Napoli. ( Sun )

Draw was a fair result says Armstrong

Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong says that a draw with Rangers was a fair result and that the Parkhead side will continue

to work on their tactics.

“As the game went on, it turned more physical and more into an end-to-end basketball game.

“We were a bit slow to get started in the second half and they had a number of chances too. So maybe a draw was a fair result.” (Record)

IN BRIEF

Celtic youngster Joe Thomson has returned to Queen of the South on loan