Rumour Mill: Scott Sinclair to English Prem | Mark McGhee ‘done with management’ | Strachan tipped for top US job

English top flight clubs target Celtic’s Sinclair

Scott Sinclair

Two English Premier League clubs are eyeing-up a bid to snare Celtic’s Scott Sinclair. It is understood that both Brighton and Bournemouth are keen to lure the Parkhead striker down south this summer. Scotland’s Player of the Year joined the Glasgow side for £3.5 million from Aston Villa in 2016, scoring 25 goals in his first season to help his new club secure an historic treble. Sinclair has scored 17 goals this term and has two years remaining on his current contract. (The Scottish Mail on Sunday)

Mark McGhee: I’ll never manage again

Mark McGhee has said that an infamous incident that led to his exit as boss of Motherwell has left him unwilling to ever manage a club again. In February last year, McGhee was sent to the stand during the Steelmen’s 7-2 loss to Aberdeen and subsequently filmed arguing with a home supporter. His suspension and the controversy surrounding the incident have taken their toll, with the Dons legend now stating that he does not wish to manage again. He said: “I decided after leaving Scotland that I wasn’t going to take another manager’s job. The last experience I had at Motherwell just sickened me.” (Sunday Mail)

Newcastle winger denies choosing club over country

Newcastle United’s Matt Ritchie has moved to dismiss claims he snubbed the chance to play for Scotland during the last qualifying campaign. Prior to his appearance against Costa Rica on Friday, the attacking midfielder last featured for Scotland in November 2016 but insists the reason was down to injury rather than a deliberate choice to prioritise his club. He said: “I started really well for Scotland. I came in and scored a few goals and had an impact on the team. I wasn’t able to make a trip because of a groin injury and then went down the pecking order. I didn’t really make it back in for the remainder of the campaign and that was frustrating.” (The Scotsman)

Hearts targeting permanent Naismith deal

Hearts owner Ann Budge has revealed that the club is seeking to make Steven Naismith’s stay at Tynecastle permanent. The ex-Rangers and Everton striker is currently on loan from Norwich City and has scored twice in eight appearances for the Jambos since joining in January. Budge said: “I would love to think Steven Naismith will be here next season. It’s up to him and the clubs - if we can, we certainly will.” (The Scotsman)

Gordon Strachan tipped for US success

Mark McGhee reckons Gordon Strachan should be considered for the vacant manager’s role at the US national team. Team USA are currently managed by Dave Sarachan on an interim basis. Ex-Motherwell manager McGhee, who worked with Strachan while he was boss of Scotland, said: “It’s not impossible that another international job might interest him and suit him. I’ve not had this discussion with Gordon, but I look at the USA job and think he’s perfect for it.” (Various)

Alex McLeish slams English Football League

Alex McLeish has criticised the English Football League for scheduling matches so close to a host of international fixtures this week. One player who will be affected is Charlie Mulgrew, whose Blackburn Rovers side take on Bradford City on Thursday, less than 24 hours after Scotland take on Hungary in Budapest. However, McLeish insisted the Scottish cause must come first. He said: “We’re very aware he’s got a game on Thursday, we don’t want to fall out with clubs, but Scotland has got to come first, even in this situation. It’s not our fault the English League have put a game on that night, we can’t help that.” (Sunday Herald)